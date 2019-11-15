Superior Street's second phase largely completed

Members of the downtown Duluth community on Friday celebrated the reopening of Superior Street between Lake Avenue and Fourth Avenue East.
Like Phase 1, which took place last year, the work involved replacing the pavement and underground utilities, some of which were more than a century old. As part of the project, Superior Street was redesigned to include a larger sidewalk area for pedestrians.
When work resumes next spring, temporary bituminous streets and sidewalks from Third to Fourth Avenues East will be removed and replaced with concrete, which could not be installed during 2019 because temperatures became too cold.
Next year's primary work will involve replacing utilities and pavement between Lake Avenue and Third Avenue West.