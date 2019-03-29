The beginning of the Superior Street reconstruction project in eastern Downtown Duluth will be discussed at a public information meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1, at Greysolon Plaza, 231 E. Superior St.
Superior Street will be closed from the east side of Lake Avenue to theist side of Third Avenue East beginning on April 8. The street from Third to Fourth Avenues East will close after Grandma's Marathon.
Ongoing information is available on the Greater Downtown Council website at www.downtownduluth.com