The Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to once again offer its Chamber Restaurant Week promotion.
From Monday, April 19 to Sunday, April 25, 13 area restaurants will offer dining deals, special menu items.
Chamber Restaurant Week was started March 2015 in an effort to celebrate unique local fare and promote local businesses during a typically slow time of year for restaurants. Chamber Restaurant Week encourages residents and visitors to take advantage of great deals, new menu items, and try something new — whether they pick a new place to eat or try a new dish.
Visit https://bit.ly/ChamberRestaurantWeek2021 for more information about Chamber Restaurant Week and to see a list of participating restaurants.