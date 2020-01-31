The 35th Superior Days is February 11 and 12 in Madison at the Concourse Hotel and the Capitol Building. To prepare the nearly 100 delegates from four counties to represent Northwestern Wisconsin, the annual Superior Days Delegate Training meeting is Monday, Feb. 3. Delegates will learn about each of the legislative ssues, meet with their lobby teams, receive final logistics for Superior Days and have an opportunity for any final questions.
This year, Superior Days will be bringing three main legislative issues to Madison: Medicaid, Better City Superior and Access to Mental health services in rural Wisconsin. In addition to the legislative issues, Superior Days will be meeting with several department representatives. Issues will be brought to the Department of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Administration, Public Service Commission and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA). All of the
legislative and agency issues that make up the platform were
identified during public meetings held October through December in Douglas and Bayfield counties. Some issues are a continuation from last year.