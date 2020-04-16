At a Thursday news conference, Superior officials announced a series of efforts to help the community weather the economic impacts of COVID-19.
“It is the duty of this community and its leaders to respond with urgency to provide what relief we can,” said Mayor Jim Paine. “The proposals we are announcing today cannot and will not solve the economic problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic but, in partnership with our state and federal governments, we hope to limit the damage and speed up the recovery for the people of Superior.”
The Superior Coronavirus Relief Package is valued at $667,000. It includes:
- $250,000 in emergency Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding invested in a rental assistance program serving families with low to moderate incomes that have been impacted by the pandemic. This program will allow tenants to catch up on back rent and/or pay future rents.
- $50,000 of CDBG funds are allocated to house people experiencing homelessness that require isolation due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
- $117,000 is available to non-profits in Superior that have either responded to the pandemic or been impacted by the pandemic and its economic fallout.
- $80,000 from the Superior Small Business Grant Program will be allocated to an emergency grant program for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.
- $70,000 in license fees for businesses affected by the pandemic and Safer at Home order will be waived.
- Also waived will be all late fees for wastewater, storm water and landfill fees for the remainder of 2020 to allow property owners to pay what they can, when they can. This could save citizens and businesses up to $100,000.
On Tuesday, city councilors will review the emergency grant program. If approved, it will provide a maximum grant of $1,500 for companies that qualify. To qualify, businesses must be for-profit and have a commercial storefront and employ 25 or fewer persons.