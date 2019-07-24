An August summer concert series is returning to Downtown Duluth. The Greater Downtown Council and Duluth Homegrown Music Festival are teaming up to present “Music in the HART” every Thursday in August. Local musicians will be performing at Gitchi-ode’ Akiing/Lake Place Park in the Historic Arts & Theatre District (HART District).
The free, family-friendly event will take place from 4:30-6:30pm, starting on Thursday, Aug. 1 with “Breanne Marie & the Front Porch Sinners” performing. Food and beverage providers will also be on-hand for attendees to enjoy an evening in the downtown.
“This is a great way to shine the spotlight on local musicians while showcasing a beautiful park in our downtown, ” said Melissa LaTour of Homegrown Music Festival. “We’re pleased to partner again with the GDC to give people another reason to get downtown.”
Other performances include:
August 8: #theindianheadband
August 15: Mallards
August 22: Rich Mattson & the Northstars
August 29: Yester