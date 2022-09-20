Downtown Duluth offers a free training on how to improve your storefront and grab attention. Whether you are a retailer, restaurant, office or property owner, this session is for you!
National expert Michele Reeves from Civilis Consultants will show us how it’s done. Reeves has worked with business districts across the country. She’s also familiar with Duluth as she worked with our neighbors in Lincoln Park.
Reeves says the way to build safety, sales, and vibrancy in a downtown is to attract and showcase people for at least 18 hours a day by making the ground floor as active, engaging, and multi-sensory as possible during that time.
Join us and gain some tools for your business!
October 11, 2022 | 9-10:30am
Holiday Inn, Great Lakes Ballroom
FREE, but please RSVP