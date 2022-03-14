|Enterprise Minnesota will host a State of Manufacturing survey release event on Wednesday, March 30 at Lake Superior College in Duluth at 9:30 a.m.
The State of Manufacturing is the annual survey of Minnesota manufacturing executives that reveals the latest trends in key business areas including growth, workforce, supply chain, economic confidence and more. Each year, over 400 manufacturing executives are surveyed, representing a broad mix of manufacturers by region, employee count and annual revenue.
Bob Kill, president and CEO of Enterprise Minnesota, will share the most recent State of Manufacturing analysis and insights from 13 focus groups with manufacturers. A Q&A with Kill and industry stakeholders will focus on what the results mean for northeastern Minnesota.
The event, which is free and open to all, offers an excellent opportunity for manufacturers and affiliates, including educators, elected officials, economic development professionals, granting agencies and members of the media. There will be time for networking, and refreshments will be provided.
Learn more and register for the State of Manufacturing event.
Email events@enterpriseminnesota.org with any questions.
Event sponsors are APEX, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation, Lake Superior College and Minnesota Power.