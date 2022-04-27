The next State of Manufacturing event will be held May 10 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Rapids Brewing Co., 214 N. Pokegama Ave., Grand Rapids. The event is sponsored by the Itasca Economic Development Corporation and will include survey results, discussion and networking among manufacturers. This free event is open to all manufacturers and supporters of manufacturing, including educators, elected officials, economic development professionals, granting agencies and members of the media.