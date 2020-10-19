The LaTour Eichenwald Forum on HIIM Leadership and Innovation will host retired ambassador Jimmy Kolker as guest speaker.
Kolker, who formerly served as chief of the HIV/AIDS Section at UNICEF’s New York headquarters and assistant secretary for Global Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will be speaking on the topic: “How Diplomats and Policy Creators use (or fail to use) data and evidence when making decisions about public health interventions.” The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 via Zoom. To register, visit css.edu/leforum.