The College of St. Scholastica will inaugurate its 13th president, Dr. Barbara McDonald, during a ceremony on campus on Monday, Feb. 10.
The inauguration will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Reif Gymnasium in the Burns Wellness Commons on the Duluth campus, located at 1200 Kenwood Ave. The ceremony will be followed by a reception at 12:30 p.m. in the adjacent field house of Burns Wellness Commons.
McDonald began her duties as St. Scholastica’s president on Aug. 5, 2019, after retiring from the Minnesota State higher education system. She came to St. Scholastica from North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park, MN, where she had served as president since 2015.
The inauguration’s organizers are taking steps to make the inauguration reception a zero-waste event. It will feature locally sourced food and beverages and single-stream compostable plates, flatware and drinking glasses.
The date of President McDonald’s inauguration coincides with the Feast of St. Scholastica, a celebration of the College’s namesake.