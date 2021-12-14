St. Luke’s is bringing in a nationally known speaker on resilience to help employees build resilience in the face of the ongoing pandemic. Barbara Rubel, BCETS, DAAETS, is a board-certified expert in traumatic stress and diplomate with the American Academy of Experts in traumatic stress.
On Wed., Dec. 15, 7:30 – 9 am, she will present A FABULOUS Way for Employees in Healthcare Organizations to Build Resilience. Her presentation will give employees the tools to recognize the effects of burnout and compassion fatigue, identify strategies to put strengths into practice to mitigate burnout and compassion fatigue, and identify strategies to utilize strengths to build resilience.
Rubel is the author of five books. Plus, she is an expert on vicarious trauma, compassion fatigue, resilience and managing loss. Her list of clients includes more than 500 organizations.
Contact Melissa Burlaga, 218.249.2988, Melissa.Burlaga@slhduluth.com, for more information.