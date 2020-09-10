St. Luke’s Foundation will celebrate its 17th Annual Circle of Light fundraiser this Friday, September 11. The event features an online auction, open now, and will begin with a virtual social at 6:30 p.m. and a livestream event at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be held virtually and will be MASKERADE-themed. It’s free to attend and participants are asked to wear their most stylish face masks while hosting a safe, socially-distanced watch party. Attendees are encouraged to share photos during the event on Instagram using the hashtag #StLukesFdnCOL. The online auction can be accessed via the Handbid platform, and you simply need to enter a credit or debit card into the secure platform to start browsing and bidding.
Funds raised will be dedicated to the St. Luke’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which will help St. Luke’s meet the projected and prolonged need for life-saving services. St. Luke’s has repurposed space, redeployed staff, dispatched adaptive technology and made thousands of adjustments to day-to-day operations because of the pandemic. St. Luke’s COVID-19 Response Fund helps with those efforts. Proceeds will also go towards a Fund-A-Need project. The goal is to raise $73,000 for a BioFire Instrument to run the respiratory panels that St. Luke’s uses for the sickest patients to rule in/out COVID-19 as well as 21 other additional respiratory pathogens. For more information and to register, visit slhduluth.com/circleoflight.