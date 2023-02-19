St. Luke’s celebrates new obstetrics/gynecology clinic and lab

St. Luke’s celebrated its new Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinic and Lakeview Lab with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Feb. 17.
The $5.2 million investment is the latest in St. Luke’s ongoing Health Forward Initiative, which is focused on redeveloping the campus in a thoughtful, economical and sustainable way. A total renovation of the third floor of St. Luke’s Lakeview Building was completed to create the new home for St. Luke’s OB-GYN Clinic and the Lakeview Lab.
The move doubles the size of the OB-GYN clinic to nearly 16,000 square feet and creates a dedicated, private registration and waiting area for all patients who need lab work, St. Luke’s said in its announcement.
“Our new clinic is double the size of our former location and has an incredible look and feel,” St. Luke’s OB-GYN Associates Clinic Manager Mitch Gifford said. “Not only are patients able to take in amazing views of Lake Superior, they will also get to enjoy a modern, state-of-the-art clinic with great features to meet their needs.”
New features of the clinic include:
- 2 lactation rooms
- 24 exam rooms (previously 15)
- Large, family-friendly reception and lobby
- Designated non-stress testing room
- Designated area for fertility care
- More procedure and ultrasound rooms
- Private space for families experiencing loss
“It’s great to share with our patients what our new home has to offer,” St. Luke’s Director of Women’s & Children’s Services Lori Swanson said. “It’s been a passion project for our team, and we’re glad that we were able to make it happen with the support of local contractors, suppliers and artists.”
Johnson Wilson Constructors led the construction. The space was designed by DSGW Architecture. The clinic opens to patients on Monday