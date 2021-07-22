The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners earlier this month approved investing $250,000 in a Broadband Planning Grant program. The money will be distributed to qualifying communities to assist with planning and to secure funds for broadband infrastructure in unserved or underserved areas. Eligible applicants include cities, townships, tribal units, and non-profits located within St. Louis County.
The St. Louis County Planning and Community Development Department will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to noon, to provide an overview of the grant program and application requirements. All interested stakeholders are encouraged to participate in this WebEx meeting. To register, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/broadband.
The application period is anticipated to begin July 30, and will have an initial deadline of September 17. Communities may apply for assistance up to $25,000 and requires an equal financial match. Eligible project costs are consulting costs and services, grant writing, personnel costs, surveys, and similar costs associated with planning.
Funds for the Broadband Planning Grant program come from the county's Economic Development Fund. It is anticipated these funds may be eligible for reimbursement from the American Rescue Plan Act.
For more information on the St. Louis County Broadband Planning Grant program or the upcoming meeting, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/broadband. People also are invited to send comments or questions via email to communitydevelopmentinfo@stlouiscounty.com.