St. Louis County is receiving a special allocation of funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address the current COVID-19 pandemic, and is seeking public input on how to prioritize its use.
The special allocation includes $1.6 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) funds, and nearly $579,000 through the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG-CV) program. The funds were approved as part of the CARES Act passed by Congress to provide assistance in preventing, preparing for, and responding to COVID-19.
The St. Louis County Planning and Community Development Department requests community input on local needs in regards to COVID-19 from residents, community representatives, and non-profit agency representatives from throughout the county outside of Duluth. (The City of Duluth receives separate COVID-19 funding.) County staff has developed an online survey to collect citizen input. A link to the survey is available on the county's website: stlouiscountymn.gov/communitydevelopment. The deadline to complete the survey is May 22.
Public input regarding needs and priorities will guide the Citizen Advisory Committee as it reviews project applications and makes recommendations on the award of the special COVID-19 funds. While the county is interested in all community development needs, HUD COVID-19 funding is restricted on what types of projects may be funded.
Anyone with questions or who would like to request a paper copy of the survey or provide public input, can email communitydevelopmentinfo@stlouiscountymn.gov or call 218-749-7103.