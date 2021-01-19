The State of Minnesota has provided St. Louis County with approximately $3.8 million to assist county businesses and non-profits that were adversely affected by the COVID pandemic. These funds will be distributed as part of Phase 3 of county assistance to local businesses and non-profits.
Applications open at 9:00am Today, January 19, through February 3, 2021 (4:30 pm).
Businesses will be able to apply for up to $45,000, with funds able to be used for direct COVID-19 related expenses, such as PPE and cleaning supplies, as well as operating expenses including, rent, mortgage, utilities, real estate taxes and insurance; and even for payroll.
To be eligible, businesses and non-profits must be physically located in St. Louis County, have no current tax liens on record with the Secretary of State at the time of application; and must have been impacted by a Minnesota Executive Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
