The public is invited you to help celebrate its 97th annual meeting of the historical society membership on Tuesday, April 23. The event will take place in the Great Hall of the St. Louis County Culture & Arts Center and feature speaker Dr. Vickie Chupurdia, Regent, Greysolon Daughters of Liberty Chapter, and National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour and tour of the Lake Superior Ojibwe Gallery and its newly installed wigwam and a tour of the Veterans Memorial Hall Gallery and Medal of Honor Row. Also for viewing will be the Tiffany Windows, an Italian immigrant woman’s story, and the Courtney Medal of Honor story. On display will be a traditional Ojibwe cradleboard, and the Joe Gomer Traveling Trunk.
Appetizers will be provided by Valentini’s Vicino followed by a brief business meeting to elect the society’s governors for 2019-2020, including ratification of Affiliate Representatives, and the St. Louis County Board representative and an alternate.
RSVP by Friday, April 21 by calling (218) 733-7586, or by emailing kathleen@thehistorypeople.org.