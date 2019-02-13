The spring Regional Economic Indicators Forum (REIF) will be held April 2 with keynote speaker Jen Ford Reedy, president of the Bush Foundation, giving an address entitled "How Change Happens."
Sign in, the student poster session and networking begins at 7 a.m. with the students' presentations beginning at 8 and the keynote address at 8:30.
Sponsored by National Bank of Commerce, the event will be held at the DECC Harbor Side Ballroom. The cost is in advance is $25 or $30 at the door. Click here to register.