Split Rock Lighthouse turns 110

In 1910 on this very day (July 31), Split Rock Lighthouse first shined its light as an aid to navigation. On Thursday, the newest keeper of the light, historic site manager Hayes Scriven, did a video walk-around at the lighthouse.
Congress approved $75,000 to build the lighthouse (about $2 million in today's dollars) after a November 1905 storm that wrecked 11 vessels around Lake Superior, several along the 130-foot cliff where the lighthouse and its 54-foot tower now stands.
The grounds of the historic site are open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for visitation, with special restrictions and advance ticket purchases possible.
In 2001, Lake Superior Magazine did a story about the lighthouse's history that's now posted on its website along with a list of its keepers and a side story on the Fresnel lens it still holds. One of the spectacular notes about this lighthouse is that when it was built, there were no roads up Minnesota's North Shore. All the construction materials and workers for the lighthouse, its fog signal building and keepers quarters had to be lifted up the 130-foot cliff from delivery boats on the Lake.