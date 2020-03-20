The mandated March 25 opening of the Soo Locks is expected to go off as planned at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, but the usual small crowd of dedicated boatnerds will not be able to watch from the viewing stand.
The park grounds at the Soo Locks has been closed for now, including the visitor center there. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' visitor center in Duluth also remains closed to the public until further notice.
Great Lakes freighter crews are already arriving at their vessels and following new protocols linked to protecting the health of crew members.
The first ships of the season are expected to depart Duluth on Tuesday, loading taconite at CN and destined for the Soo, then the lower Great Lakes.