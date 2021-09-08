Social Media Breakfast Twin Ports (#SMBTP) returns Sept. 10

Founded by Molly Solberg 11 years ago, the Social Media Breakfast Twin Ports group now has more than 1,000 members. The monthly meeting is held in the Twin Ports area the second Friday of the month at 8 a.m., when members gather to share experience and learn from local experts about improving business visibility. After a pandemic hiatus, it starts again Friday, Sept. 10 at the DECC featuring Dan Hartmann. Join the “Social Media Breakfast” Facebook page for more details.
