Small Business Tax Essentials: Tax Security and Filings During Covid-19 – Do’s and Don’ts

Co-workers are consultants on business documents, tax, transactions and business combinations after a bankrupt merger with a newly founded company.

 MKiMAGES
The NFIB will offer the webinar, "Small Business Tax Essentials: Tax Security and Filings During Covid-19 – Do’s and Don’ts," on Wed., March 31, at 12 pm ET.
 
 

Tax time is approaching fast. Whether you hire a professional or do your taxes yourself, you should be aware of COVID-19 tax benefits available to small businesses and make sure you pay the right amount, file on time, and protect your business’s assets.

Highlights from this week’s webinar:

  • Small Business Tax Essentials: Hear from the IRS on estimated taxes, self-employment tax, withholding tools for employers, tax security awareness, and more.
  • Interacting with IRS: Hear about examination and collection processes.
  • PPP updates: Updated loan application forms and deadline for filing.
  • Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG): New information about SBA’s application portal, which will open on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
  • Restaurant Revitalization Fund: Three steps businesses need to take now to prepare for the SBA grant program for restaurants and bars.
  • Q&A LIVE with Beth, Holly, & Veronica

Please submit your questions ahead of the webinar so we can make sure to answer them.

Can't make this Webinar? Don't worry! Register Now and we'll email you an on-demand version!