Simply Superior host Robin Washington will look back at the stories that captured attention in 2019 for a special year end edition of “Simply Superior” airing Friday at 10 a.m. on 91.3 KUWS-FM/Superior and 90.9-WUWS-FM/Ashland.
Stories during 2019 included the discovery of kidnapped teenager Jayme Closs after she escaped from her captor last January. Washington revisits Wisconsin Public Radio reporter Dani Kaeding’s interview with the Gordon woman who had first contact with Closs and alerted authorities, as well as other headlines from the past year.
"Simply Superior" is a news and public affairs program focused on issues in the Twin Ports and Northwestern Wisconsin. Interviewees include politicians, businesspeople, artists and cultural leaders. Hosted by Washington, a veteran journalist.