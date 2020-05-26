Sidewalk Days on hold until 2021; Movies in the Park revamped drive-in style

The Greater Downtown Council Board of Directors has approved alternate plans for two events.
Duluth’s Sidewalk Days Festival, slated for July 8, 9 and 10, is being cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held in July of 2021.
Movies in the Park will take on a new look: Drive-In style. Movies in the Park(ing) Lot, presented by Carlson Orthodontics, is scheduled to kick off on July 17 in the DECC parking lot. Cars will be spaced to allow for social distancing, and attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles. Concession orders can be delivered car-side.
“This is a great way to continue a fun family event,” said Kristi Stokes, president of the Greater Downtown Council. “For some, a drive-in movie will be a new experience. But for others who grew up with outdoor theaters, it will be a slice of nostalgia.”
Movies will be shown every Friday night from July 17 to Aug. 28. The first show of the season is Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Dolittle. Here’s the season line-up:
July 17th Dolittle
July 24th A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
July 31st Jumanji: The Next Level
August 7th Harriet
August 14th A Dog's Journey
August 21st Peanut Butter Falcon
August 28th Abominable