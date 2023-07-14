Sidewalk Days events continue Friday

Downtown Duluth’s biggest shopping festival of the year continues Friday. The event will be spread along Superior Street from Lake Avenue to Fifth Avenue West. Participating are 75 vendors and 15 food vendors.
Local retailers have been bringing their merchandise into the street for decades during this summer tradition. Superior Street will be bustling with deals, festival foods, live music, activities for the kids and free entertainment.
Highlights of the festival will include:
• The Duluth Children’s Museum Imagination Playground and the inflatable kid’s obstacle course will be located near Lake Avenue on West Superior Street. It will feature a large inflatable with slides in front of Minnesota Power, 30 W. Superior St., every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• The Aces on First Street Dance is happening tonight starting at 6:30pm. It features live music from Darling Danger and Sound of Fujun.
• Movies in the Park presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics is showing “Top Gun: Maverick” in Leif Erikson Park at 9 p.m. on Friday. A pre-party with the Duluth Airshow is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket/chair.
• Dubh Linn Brew Pub will be hosting the Superior Street Dance on Saturday, July 15, starting at 8 p.m. Blues legend Lamont Cranston headlines this year's dance, with Virgil Caine opening and closing the festivities. Featured will be BBQ and taco food trucks, outdoor beer tents, live music inside and outside of Dubh Linn Pub – one of the biggest parties of the summer.
PARKING, STREET CLOSURES ETC.
The following traffic changes remain in effect.
Superior Street from Lake Ave. to Fifth Avenue West will be closed Friday from 8:00am – 6:00 pm each day.
From 6:30 pm until 12 midnight, the 100 block of West First Street between First Avenue West and Second Avenue West will close to traffic for the Ace’s Street Dance.
On Saturday, July 15th from 5:00pm until 12 midnight, the 100 block of West Superior Street between First Avenue West and Second Avenue West will close to traffic for the Dubh Linn’s Irish Pub Street Dance.
No Parking signs will be posted in areas throughout Downtown to help facilitate the events related to Sidewalk Days and to assist buses in getting around the street closures. Vehicles parked in violation will be subject to ticketing and towing. Festival attendees are encouraged to utilize area ramps for parking.
During the Sidewalk Days events when Superior Street is closed, DTA buses will continue providing service to the Duluth Transportation Center (DTC) on Michigan Street. Additionally, buses heading to points further west will also provide service along First Street between Lake Avenue and Fifth Avenue West when Superior Street is closed.
Bus service along Superior Street between Lake Avenue and Fifth Avenue West will resume each evening once Superior Street is reopened.
Service along Superior Street between Lake Avenue and Third Avenue East will continue.