Shop local, shop small this Saturday

Duluth's Greater Downtown Council is towing this question: We had two snowstorms, so why not have two Small Business Saturdays in Duluth’s Downtown Waterfront District?
The GDC is adding a bonus Small Business Saturday promotion on Dec. 7th due to last weekend's blizzard.
"The Greater Downtown Council realizes that this is typically one of the busiest shopping days of the year for our Downtown and Canal Park businesses, so we want everyone to benefit from another day of special promotions and open houses," GDC said in a news release. "Enjoy Saturday, Dec. 7th as another day to show your support, make a big impact and shop local."
Participants will include:
AP Training
208 W. Superior St.
9a.m. - 2p.m.
Studio tours with opportunity to try TRX and Kettlebell exercises and find information about training, coaching and classes.
Art in the Alley
230 E. Superior St.
All Day
Free Americana Mittens ($25 value) with a $25 purchase
Barbo's Columbia Clothing
303 W. Superior St.
9a.m. - 5p.m.
In-store promotions: $20 off Luchiano Visconti fashion shirts along with $20 off any Grand River jeans or cords
Boat Club Restaurant & Bar
600 E. Superior St.
6a.m. - 11p.m.
Buy $100 in gift cards and get $20 in gift cards or buy $50, get $10 FREE
DECC
350 Harbor Dr.
10a.m. - 7p.m.
ALL SBS WEEKEND: 25% off Jan 7th & 8th Paw Patrol Live tickets price levels 4-6. Wild Kratts Live 2.0 Activate Creature Power save $10 on tickets in price levels 3 & 4. Check out the DECC website!
Duluth Pack
Canal Park Dr.
9a.m. - 9p.m.
Buy more, save more - Discounts of 15% to 30% off pre taxed purchases of $250 to $1,000 in-store and at DuluthPack.com. Duluth Pack will also be promoting it's Pack Cash program, for every $50 spent, get $10 off your next purchase. Redeemable only in-store January 14th - February 16th. Also available, an additional 5% discount for online purchases picked up in-store.
Duluth Trading Company
300 E. Superior St.
All Day
Complimentary Coffee, Tea & Bottled Water
Electric Fetus
12 E. Superior St.
9a.m. - 8p.m.
20% off most regular priced items storewide both Black Friday & SBS plus store wide specials All Day! Friday starts out with the Record Store Day exclusives on records @ 9a.m. - 9p.m.. Open Saturday from 9a.m. - 8p.m. with store wide specials All Day.
Fitger's
600 E. Superior St.
1-5p.m.
Enter to win a Fitger's Gift Bag- one name drawn every hour between 11AM and 4p.m., need not be present to win! Santa and his live reindeer from 11a.m. - 4p.m. and catch the Train to Bentleyville at 4:45p.m.
Fitger's Brewhouse Beer Store
600 E. Superior St.
10a.m. - 9p.m.
But $50 in gift cards, get $10 gift card free
Flagship
345 S. Lake Ave.
10a.m. - 8p.m.
FREE tee shirt for walking in the door! Printing demonstrations, 25% off all regularly priced items, 50% off all clearance. Live music with the Crunchy Bunch
Frost River
1910 W. Superior St.
All Day
We'll be building stuff on Small Business Saturday! Workshop tours will be available All Day so we can share our manufacturing with visitors and customers. Our friend and blacksmith Paul Webster will have his apprentices from the Forging Community with their portable smithy doing blacksmith demonstrations. Our neighbors in the Frost River Marketplace will be open and offering good stuff to eat, drink, purchase, and gift.
Indigenous First Art & Gift Shop
202 W. Second St.
9a.m. - 6p.m.
5th Annual Biiboon Bimaadizimin Winter Salewith over 25 vendors plus Grand opening of the expanded Indigenous First Gift Shop
Lake Superior Magazine
310 E. Superior St.
10a.m. - 4p.m.
Holiday specials, Lake Superior goodies and refreshments will be served
Lester River Trading Co
28 N. 3rd Ave W.
10a.m. - 5p.m.
In-store painting demos using chalk paint and special techniques throughout the day along with mark downs from individual vendors.
Minnesota Surplus & Outfitters
218 W. Superior St.
10A-5p.m.
10% off entire store
Namaste' Gifts & Healing
400 W. Superior St.
10:30a.m. - 5p.m.
20% off regular priced items, as well as drawings and giveaways
Old Town Antiques
102 E. Superior St.
10a.m. - 6p.m.
Open House with hot cider, cookies and Special Dealer discounts
Reimagined by T. Underwood
138 W. 1st St.
11a.m. - 5p.m.
Open Paint Day-Chalk Painted Ornaments. Learn some Annie Sloan Chalk paint techniques on a fun Holiday Décor Project
Salon Capelli
219 W. 1st St.
9a.m. - 3p.m.
40% off travel size Bumble and Bumble products!
Siiviis of Sivertson Gallery
361 Canal Park Dr.
10am-6pm
Free gift to first 25 customers
St Louis County Depot
506 W. Michigan St.
9am-5pm
Experience the St. Louis County Depot this Small Business Saturday. FREE Admission! HoliDAI-Depot Edventures- and so much more. Stop in for the Hot Chocolate & Cookies and stay for some fun. More tails at www.duluthdepot.org
Tischer Photographic Gallery
5 W. Superior St.
10a.m. - 6p.m.
Featuring our yearly display piece clearance sale with up to 75% off artwork
Whimsy
600 E. Superior St.
10a.m. - 9p.m.
Whimsy is celebrating our 4th year in business this Small Business Saturday! Join us for specials, refreshments and fun throughout the day!
Zeitgeist
222 E. Superior St.
10a.m. - 1AM
Zeitgeist Arts Cafe
Purchase a $50 Zeitgeist Arts Cafe gift card, and receive a free $10 cafe gift card
Zeitgeist Zinema 2
Purchase a $25 Zinema gift card, and receive a free concessions combo
Renegade Theater Company
Renegade Theater 2020 Season Ticket Packages for $100