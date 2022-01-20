The Women’s Leadership Fund, the Initiative Foundation, and the Women’s Business Alliance have announced a unique event to support the ideas and needs of women entrepreneurs in Central and North-Central Minnesota.
She Leads is an event that pairs an entrepreneur with a small panel of local women who will provide instant feedback and counsel on the entrepreneur’s business idea or challenge. It takes place Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Arrowwood Lodge in Baxter from 1:00pm – 5:30pm.
Local entrepreneurs are encouraged to present at She Leads if they:
- Are a business owner or aspiring business owner who wants feedback about an idea or plan
- Are a leader who wants to take the business in a new direction
- Have COVID-related business opportunities or hurdles, and aren’t sure what to do next
- Have a business challenge they can’t solve alone
Women who present their idea or pitch will gain helpful insight from local individuals with expertise in finance, legal, marketing, leadership and business. Entrepreneurs will have access to tips on presenting effectively at She Leads, and will be connected with a wealth of local entrepreneurial resources. The event is free for women entrepreneurs who are presenting.
She Leads is a non-competitive, no-pressure event with no formal investor pitching.
CLICK HERE To learn more about the event, see the panelists and to register.
She Leads is hosted by the Women’s Leadership Fund, the Initiative Foundation and the Women’s Business Alliance. Sponsors include the Brainerd Lakes Area Women’s Fund, Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Thrivent, the Small Business Development Center and Marco.
About the Women’s Leadership Fund
The growing ranks of women leaders in Central Minnesota’s rural communities are missing essential opportunities to strengthen their leadership skills and make deeper connections with supportive peers. The Women’s Leadership Fund is a local, volunteer-led, non-profit effort that accelerates the number, effectiveness, and impact of women in leadership roles in Central Minnesota. It is a partner fund of the Initiative Foundation, which oversees and manages the financial contributions to the Women’s Leadership Fund; as well as ensures compliance with legal and professional standards. For more information, go to http://womensleadershipfund.org.
About the Initiative Foundation
Celebrating its 35-year anniversary in 2021, the Initiative Foundation exists to empower people throughout Central Minnesota to build a thriving economy, vibrant communities and a lasting culture of generosity by offering business loans, technical assistance, nonprofit grants, donor services and leadership training. Since 1986, the Initiative Foundation has invested more than $112 million-plus in targeted grants and loans in its effort to support and diversify Central Minnesota’s economy. To learn more, go to https://www.ifound.org/.
About the Women’s Business Alliance
The Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) is a program of the Entrepreneur Fund, and certified Women’s Business Center of the SBA, that provides specialized advising, training, networking and access to capital for women entrepreneurs across 17 counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The WBA is dedicated to supporting women at every stage of their small business journey, as well as providing opportunities for professional growth. For more information, visit https://www.entrepreneurfund.org/what-we-do/womens-business-alliance/.