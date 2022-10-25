SCORE’s new Arrowhead Region branch and Founding Partners are holding a launch party and recruiting event. It will be held at the Duluth Public Library, 520 W. Superior Street on Thursday November 3. Social hour will be from 5:00 to 6:00 with presentation at 6:00. The public is invited.
• Learn how SCORE supports the local small business community with free mentoring and other resources.
• Meet founding partners and learn their values. SCORE will be actively recruiting volunteers and entrepreneurs who can benefit from their services. Founding partners include Business North, Centricity Credit Union, Duluth Public Library, Entrepreneur Fund, Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce, Northland Foundation SBDC, The Northspan Group, and The Women’s Business Alliance.
Interested in sharing your experience as a SCORE volunteer? E-mail Marshall at marshall.hogenson@scorevolunteer.org or call 612-280-8472.
Interested in requesting a no-cost SCORE mentor? E-mail Marshall at marshall.hogenson@scorevolunteer.org or call 612-280-8472.