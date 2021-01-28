SBA webinar "Conscious Business Leadership for a New Normal"

The SBA, with host Jaime Taets of Keystone Group International, offer a no-cost webinar "Conscious Business Leadership for a New Normal" on Wednesday, February 10, at 9 a.m.
Taets will discuss the evolution of leadership as we move into a new age of business with an increased focus on culture in our organizations. "What is required of all of us as leaders is changing and we need to ensure that we are taking the opportunities to grow and create a positive impact for our teams, our organizations, and our communities," the SBA describes. "Conscious Leadership has the opportunity to be the greatest competitive advantage for your business in this New Normal."
CLICK HERE for more information and to register.