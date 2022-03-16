Directors of the Minnesota women's business centers and the SBA will discuss programs and resources available to help women entrepreneurs grow and expend their business. March 17, 4-5 p.m. Register Here.
SBA program for women's business owners and entrepreneurs March 17
