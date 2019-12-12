Year after year, the classical performances of The Nutcracker at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center are considered must-see events. However, there is another (louder) show that is becoming Grand Rapids tradition in its own Right. Rock ‘n’ Roll X-Mas.
The show takes place Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. in the Wilcox Theater at the Reif. A VIP pre-show dinner will take place prior to the show at Old Central school. Tickets for both events are still available.
In its 15th season, Rock ‘n’ Roll X-mas is a Las Vegas-caliber, multimedia, full-production show that mixes an 8-piece band with music, comedy, parodies and even a game show.
The line-up of musicians is legendary, featuring Ted Manderfeld from St. Cloud, Mn, one-half of the highly successful Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos. You will also see Paul Diethelm, a founding member of Slip Twister and Billy Thommes, a world-class drummer who has backed up artists from Soul Asylum to the Honeydogs and Dr.Mambo's Combo. Then there is bassist Mike Zeleny, also a member of Slip Twister and Singer Pamela
McNeill, who has opened for artists such as Etta James, toured as a vocalist for stars like Rick Astley and penned songs for artists such as Wynonna (Judd) and Yanni. They also feature vocalist Tim Haussner who has been a singer/songwriter/guitarist for many different groups in the past 10 years, playing thousands of gigs from Minnesota to Alaska. And rounding out the cast is vocalist Stacy Bauer who heads the popular Led Zeppelin
tribute band, Blimp, and recently performed in a series of sold out shows with Janis Joplin’s former band, Big Brother and the Holding Company.
“Reif audiences love Rock ‘n’ Roll X-mas,” said Reif Arts Council Marketing Director Paul M. Gregersen. “It’s probably the show that is most frequently requested to return.”
The musical numbers are a mash-up of classic rock song parodies with a holiday, pop culture twist. Topics range from shopping, to family time, and Jolly ol’ St. Nick.
“The show is as high-energy as they come,” Gregersen said.
Tickets for Rock ‘n’ Roll X-Mas and the optional pre-show VIP dinner are available at reifcenter.com, the Reif Box Office at 720 NW Conifer Drive, or by phone (218) 327-5780. Remaining tickets are available at a discounted rate at the Reif pop-up store Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the former Jenny & Co. Building, 10 NW 3rd St. The show is sponsored by Essentia Health.