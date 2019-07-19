This weekend, July 19th and 20th, the Duluth East Daredevils Robotics Team will be hosting the 6th annual Gitchi Gummi Get Together, also known as the Gitch. This event is an offseason competition designed to improve the skills of veteran team members and also to train in new drivers.
The Daredevils decided to create this event in order to help members who lacked the skills needed to face the competition stress, yet be in an environment where it is safe to make mistakes.
All teams involved in the Gitch would like to welcome the community to join us. The competition is a safe and friendly environment to engage in the values of FIRST while still enjoying competition atmosphere. The team pits are open to the community as well, allowing
the public to really view alongside each team and learn how the STEM fields affect the community youth.
The event will be held in the Duluth East High School Gymnasium with competitions running from 1:30-5:30 on Friday, July 19th and 8:30-3:30 on Saturday, July 20th. Finals begin at 1:30.