The Entrepreneur Fund offers the next workshop in its Ignite Webinar Series, "Rethink Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace," on Wed., May 19 at 1 p.m.
Organizations are looking to make meaningful connections with people of color. It's necessary to utilize people with the expertise to accomplish those goals of authentic conversations with colleagues, peers, and community members in a positive and life-changing way. Through this cultural competency presentation, attendees will learn new strategies to self-reflect and learn new ways of starting those positive connections with people of color in the community.
Facilitator Jebeh Edmunds has had trials and triumphs in becoming a successful entrepreneur. Being a first-generation immigrant, pushing through all challenges of sustaining and building new roots is the reason why she is working tirelessly to provide her clients with the tools they need to make a more inclusive community. Jebeh is a founding member of the African Heritage Board Commission in Duluth, and also a fifth grade elementary school teacher. She is dedicated to providing the tools and space for discussion and positive experiences in her community.
CLICK HERE for more information and to register.