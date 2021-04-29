The Small Business Administration will begin accepting Restaurant Revitalization Fund registrations this Friday at 8am CST and open applications on Monday, May 3 at 11am CST. The online application will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.
Eligibility
Entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include:
- Restaurants
- Food stands, food trucks, food carts
- Caterers
- Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns
- Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
- Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products
SBA recommends qualifying applicants prepare by taking the following steps:
- Register for an account at restaurants.sba.gov starting on Friday at 8am CST
- Review the official guidance, including program guide, frequently asked questions, and application sample: https://www.sba.gov/restaurants
- Prepare the required documentation: https://www.sba.gov/restaurants
- Submit an application when the application portal opens beginning 11am CST
For the first 21 days that the program is open, SBA will prioritize funding applications from businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.
All eligible applicants are encouraged to submit applications as soon as the portal opens. Following the 21 days, all eligible applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund: https://www.sba.gov/restaurants