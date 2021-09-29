What is a circular economy, and why are more companies embracing this economic system? The reason is to deliver triple bottom line results – benefiting people, the planet and prosperity.
On Oct. 26, National Bank of Commerce will host a conversation about the concepts of this regenerative approach at its ongoing Regional Economic Indicators Forum (REIF). Learn about strategies companies are implementing to minimize resource inputs, improve and extend the productivity of operations and assets, and generate sustainable revenue for new and existing businesses.
Goals of the REIF include:
- Support business owners in their decisions by gathering key local economic indicators and trend information
- Deliver specific economic indicators for this region that are not readily available to decision makers
- Develop tools to assess our region's progress in economic growth, prepare baseline measures that allow for comparison and assess future progress
- Track the region’s participation in the “new economy” and development in the high-tech arena
- Collect and monitor data related to county-level economic performance, business and consumer confidence and regional stock performance
- Bring professionals together with business owners for discussion about the local economy and related critical issues in a collaborative, non-political environment
- Create a business recruitment and retention tool by publishing the information.
