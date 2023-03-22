The 10th Zenith Marketing Conference on April 20 in Duluth is a chance for marketers of all skill
levels to gather their footing by standing among industry experts, as well as business people from across sectors, to learn from each other and discover opportunity amid uncertainty.
The disruptions that challenge marketers have set the agenda for conference conversations, sponsors said, including:
● The role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in marketing and communications
● Concerns about privacy, blurring channel transparency, contracting targeting and online
misinformation
● Evolving best practices for content, including video, organic, paid and channel-specific approaches
This year’s Zenith will cover those trends as well as help attendees develop and deploy techniques to
drive success, including:
● Marketing-friendly web development
● Search engine optimization
● Social media
● Paid search
● Public and media relations
● Content creation, design and presentation
The Chamber and Aimclear have collaborated to present Zenith. This conference attracts worldwide experts, offering a once-a-year opportunity for Northland and Upper Midwest businesses and
organizations to learn from the best close to home.
Zenith also supports Fuse Duluth, the Chamber-led initiative to attract and retain young professionals by
helping them launch successful careers in the Northland.
