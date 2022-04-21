Ready to enter the RINK?

Innovate 218 will present its second RINK Pitch Competition on Wednesday, May 11 at Rapids Brewing Company in Grand Rapids from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The competition is a catalyst that connects start-up funders, innovators, entrepreneurs and creative talent to help them showcase ideas and grow them from back-of-the-napkin and garage-tinkering into real businesses.
The agenda for this free event:
Networking - 4:30 p.m.
Entrepreneurial Motivation with Chris Nielson - 5 p.m.
Pitch Presentations - 6 p.m.
Judges' Deliberation - 7 p.m.
Feedback, Awards and Live Vote - 7:30 p.m.
Networking - 8 p.m.
Residents of Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kanabec, Lake, Mille Lacs, Pine and St. Louis counties are encouraged to submit an idea to the competition by Wednesday, April 27.
Register to be a part of the live audience.
Innovate 218 is the Arrowhead region's Launch Minnesota hub, a statewide collaborative effort to accelerate the growth of startups and amplify Minnesota as a national leader in innovation.