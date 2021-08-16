The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Division is excited to share design concepts with the public for the proposed Harbor Plaza and cruise ship docking area along the waterfront, directly behind the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (DECC). The designs will be shared with the public at two information sessions this week.
The City of Duluth has embarked on a design process to replace the damaged seawall and aging infrastructure along the waterfront behind the DECC. This process creates and defines a new harbor plaza area by reimagining the use and function of the waterfront and Harbor Drive between the Minnesota Slip Bridge and Bayfront Festival Park. Design concepts include accommodations for the Great Lakes cruise ship industry, more intentional resting spaces and improved walking and gathering areas.
The public is encouraged to attend one of two information sessions:
- Tuesday, August 17, between 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., in-person on Harbor Drive near the Vista Fleet dock. This meeting will be an open house format in which those interested in attending can arrive at any time between the 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. timeframe to review interactive conceptual plans for the space. A white canopy tent will be on-site. The plans and city staff will be inside the tent.
- Thursday, August 19, virtually via WebEx, at 6:00 pm at the link below. This will include a virtual presentation with an opportunity for individuals to share their feedback on the concept plans. The meeting will be hosted by the City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division, along with the consultant team led by the firm Confluence, Inc.
To join the August 19th virtual meeting, please visit https://duluthmn.gov/live-meeting/ and select “Parks &Recreation Public Meetings.”