Virtual public meetings to gather input for the proposed Enger Golf Course renovations will be held Tuesday, May 18 at 5 p.m. and Tuesday, June 1 at noon.
The meeting will be co-hosted by the City of Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Division with Norby Golf Design Inc., Architectural Resources Inc., and Antares Golf, LLC.
Renovation items include a new clubhouse, fairway improvements, a new irrigation system and bunker renovations.
The work is planned for 2023. The course will be closed that year, while Lester Park Golf Course will open for its final season.
To attend, select "Parks & Recreation Public Meetings."