The City of Duluth is proposing amendments to the current standards for vacation dwelling units within the city. A vacation dwelling unit is a rental unit within a home.
A public information meeting is scheduled, via WebEx, on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6:00 p.m., at which staff will share a 20-minute presentation, followed by an opportunity for public comment.
In addition to the public information meeting, there will be a public hearing at a special planning commission meeting, via WebEx, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 5:00 p.m. A shorter presentation will be made, with some time set aside for public comment.
Proposed amendments include vacation dwelling units, accessory dwelling units, and accessory home shares. Generally, the proposed amendments clarify the existing rules related to vacation dwellings, such as screening and nuisance abatement. Another proposed change is to increase the maximum number of vacation dwelling units allowed in the city of Duluth. Currently, the number of units is capped at 60. The final proposed change is to create an easier administrative vacation dwelling license for homesteaded property owners who wish to rent their homes for 14 days or less annually.
For questions or to provide public comment on this topic to the Planning Commission, please send an email by 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 28, to planning@duluthmn.gov. The public is also welcome to call 218-730-5580 with any questions in regards to the presentation.
Following the Planning Commission review of this topic, the proposed amendment changes will be forwarded to the City Council for their review and approval, in October. Links to the public meetings can be found at https://duluthmn.gov/live- meeting/ .