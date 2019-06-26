The city of Duluth is working with a consultant to gather information about the possibility of converting First Street to two-way traffic in Downtown Duluth. A public open house is scheduled on Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in Room 303 of City Hall.
A brief presentation will be given at 5 p.m. Staff will be available to share information and gather input.
This open house pertains to the portion of First Street from Mesaba Avenue to Sixth Avenue East. Another meeting will be held at a later date for the section of First Street from Sixth Avenue East to 24th Avenue East.