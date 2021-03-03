The U.S. Small Business Administration has some key changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which will be available for a limited amount of time to ensure America’s smallest businesses get exclusive access.If you are a small business owner with fewer than 20 employees, or are self-employed; there is new information for you. You are invited to a series of webinars hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration to hear about what steps you can take now to take advantage of this special opportunity, which closes at 5:00 P.M. EST, Tuesday, March 9th, 2021.
- Mar. 4, 2:00 p.m. CST, Asian-American + Pacific Islander, Native American + Tribal Small Business Owners; Click here to register.
- Mar. 5, 12:00 p.m. CST, Black + African-American Small Business Owners, Click here to register.
- Mar. 5, 2:00 p.m. CST, Hispanic Small Business Owners, Click here to register.
- Mar. 6, 1:00 p.m. CST, Veterans, Self-Employed Business Owners, Click here to register.
- Mar. 8, 2:00 p.m. CST, LGTBQ Business Owners, Youth Entrepreneurs, Restaurant Owners, Click here to register.
The Entrepreneur Fund is a PPP lender and can also help you understand the program, determine your eligibility, calculate how much you could receive, and help you prepare your application, whether you get a PPP loan at EF or another lender. If you are struggling to find a lender to help with your PPP request, please contact us. Visit the PPP Resource Hub and complete the inquiry form to have a staff member follow up on your request.