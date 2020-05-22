Port observes Maritime Day

Today is the U.S. National Maritime Day, always celebrated on May 22 and established by Congress in 1933 to commemorate the American steamship Savannah’s voyage from the United States to England. That was the first successful crossing of the Atlantic Ocean with steam propulsion.
The Duluth Seaway Port Authority posted a grand 2020 Salute to Maritime Day, that starts with a WWII-era newsreel about shipbuilding and noting the maritime industry's continued importance for the Twin Ports with tributes from the Port's Executive Director Deb DeLuca, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and a variety of maritime industry leaders.
According to the U.S. Maritime Administration, this year's theme – Resilient Sealift for a Resilient Nation – reflects the maritime industry’s unwavering support of the nation, especially during the current challenge of COVID-19. The administration has a video page with a number of worthy posts, including one today with a virtual celebration of the day, another on the NS Savannah, a nuclear ship with the same name as that famed steamship, and another on the merchant marine heroes of 9/11.
This photo by Gus Schauer shows the Paul R. Tregurtha, the largest freighter on the Great Lakes at 1,013 feet, 6 inches, as it motors under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge this week on its way to Indiana Harbor with a load of ore.