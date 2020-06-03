The MNOpportunithy Collaborative will present an Opportunity Zone workshop from 1:30-3 p.m. on June 9 via Zoom link. The MNOppCo team will discuss the importance of a shared community vision for equitable development and discuss how opportunity zones can advance recovery and resilience.
Presenters include:
Dannielle Lewis
Dannielle Lewis is a senior manager in the tax practice, focused on serving clients in the construction and real estate industry. She leads Wipfli's team of Qualified Opportunity Zone specialists and is a frequent speaker on this topic. She also advises clients on complex tax transactions involving partnership interest exchanges or business sales. Dannielle stays up to date on the ever-changing tax laws and recognizes opportunities for new and potential clients to help save and structure their funds. She leverages her proactive planning and advising to ensure clients reach their goals and are successful.
Elissa Hansen
Elissa Hansen is the President & CEO of Northspan. She invests her time creatively advancing others' capabilities and has spearheaded the creation of the Minnesota Opportunity Collaborative. She leads Northspan with more than 20 years of experience in business and economic development across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Karl Schuettler
Karl Schuettler is the Director of Research & Marketing at Northspan. He manages the community development programming, provides support services to local communities, and researches and analyzes economic trends. He holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University and a master's degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Minnesota.
This workshop is provided by the Minnesota Opportunity Collaborative (MNOppCo) which is a statewide partnership that seeks to inspire investment in designated Opportunity Zones. It brings together developers, investors, businesses, and community development entities to host a statewide project & site directory and share best practices.