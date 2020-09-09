The Bayfield Chamber and Visitors' Bureau announced that travelers should be aware of numerous business closures in Bayfield County as a result of staff shortages and positive COVID-19 cases.
The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has issued a Stay at Home resolution and Bayfield County has placed a restriction on public gatherings that exceed 100 people.
"As you plan your trip, be aware of closures and limitations. Be patient and kind with our businesses who remain open and follow its protective measure," the Chamber said.
It is urging all travelers to make informed decisions and take the appropriate protective measures as guided by county and state health departments.