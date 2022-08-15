Northwood Tech is hosting a grand opening on Wed., Aug. 17, from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. to celebrate the new Health Education Center (HEC) at 505 Pine Ridge Drive, Shell Lake. The HEC features state-of-the-art simulations for hands-on experience and learning for students enrolled in any Health Education Program at Northwood Tech. The ribbon cutting will celebrate this new facility and its innovative learning environment built to safely promote patient health and safety while focusing on quality care from Northwood Tech students.
