Duluth-based nonprofit consulting firm Northspan Group, Inc., is set to host the second annual Equity Summit, Belonging in Northeast Minnesota, on November 10 in partnership with regional and statewide collaborators.
The equity summit is an opportunity for community leaders, businesses, educators, creatives, workforce and economic development, government, health care, philanthropy, and YOU to engage around themes related to diversity, equity, and inclusion and forge a more inclusive future in northeast Minnesota.
The summit, scheduled for Thursday, November 10, will be held in-person from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, Minnesota. The cost is $20 per person.
The summit is part of Northspan's Welcoming Community program with the goal of increasing belonging of underrepresented community members and trust between people from different backgrounds and lived experiences in northeast Minnesota.
Summit Agenda:
8:00 a.m. — Registration and check in
8:30 a.m. — Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion coffee and breakfast snacks
9:00 a.m. — Keynote speaker
9:45 a.m. — Panel discussion
11:00 a.m. — Lunch and networking
12:00 p.m. — Breakout Sessions: Belonging Across the Northland
2:00 p.m. — Light snacks available
3:00 p.m. — Closing conversation
3:30 p.m. — Adjourn
Attendees can register online. Further details are on the way in a separate announcement.
Northspan's Welcoming Community program is funded in part by the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, Blandin Foundation, Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, and the Northland Foundation.