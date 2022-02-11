Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs is idling production at its Northshore Mining Co. facilities this spring, Lourenco Goncalves, president and chief executive officer, announced Friday in the company's year-end and fourth quarter earnings call.
For the full year 2021, the Company generated net income of $3.0 billion, or $5.36 per diluted share. This compares to a 2020 net loss of $81 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.
For the full year 2021, adjusted EBITDA1 was $5.3 billion, compared to $353 million in 2020.
Fourth-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues were $5.3 billion, compared to prior-year fourth-quarter consolidated revenues of $2.3 billion.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company generated net income of $899 million, or $1.69 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $74 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, recorded in the fourth-quarter of 2020.
Fourth-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.5 billion, compared to $286 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
From the cash generated during the fourth quarter of 2021, Cliffs used $761 million toward the acquisition of Ferrous Processing and Trading Company. The company used the remainder of the cash generated during the quarter to pay down approximately $150 million in principal debt.
Also during the fourth quarter of 2021, pension and OPEB liabilities, net of assets, were reduced by approximately $1 billion, from $3.9 billion to $2.9 billion, primarily as a result of actuarial gains and strong returns on assets. The full-year 2021 liability reduction, net of assets, was approximately $1.3 billion, which also included company contributions.