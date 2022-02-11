Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs is idling production at its Northshore Mining Co. facilities this spring, Lourenco Goncalves, president and chief executive officer, announced Friday in the company's year-end and fourth quarter earnings call.

Goncalves said all of Northshore's production, shipping, and iron ore royalty payments will be idle at least through the fall.

Cleveland-Cliffs has expressed dissatisfaction with the level of iron ore royalty payments it makes on the iron ore mined at Northshore Mining Co.
Northshore's iron ore comes from the Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt. It's processed in Silver Bay.

DR-grade pellet production has already been shifted to the company's Minorca Mine in Virginia from Northshore.

Cleveland-Cliffs also operates United Taconite on Minnesota's Iron Range and owns a stake in Hibbing Taconite Co.
 
The company also announced record annual revenue of $20.4 billion and record annual net income of $3 billion. The prior year's consolidated revenues were $5.3 billion.

For the full year 2021, the Company generated net income of $3.0 billion, or $5.36 per diluted share. This compares to a 2020 net loss of $81 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

For the full year 2021, adjusted EBITDAwas $5.3 billion, compared to $353 million in 2020.

Fourth-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues were $5.3 billion, compared to prior-year fourth-quarter consolidated revenues of $2.3 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company generated net income of $899 million, or $1.69 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $74 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, recorded in the fourth-quarter of 2020.

Fourth-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDAwas $1.5 billion, compared to $286 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

From the cash generated during the fourth quarter of 2021, Cliffs used $761 million toward the acquisition of Ferrous Processing and Trading Company. The company used the remainder of the cash generated during the quarter to pay down approximately $150 million in principal debt.

Also during the fourth quarter of 2021, pension and OPEB liabilities, net of assets, were reduced by approximately $1 billion, from $3.9 billion to $2.9 billion, primarily as a result of actuarial gains and strong returns on assets. The full-year 2021 liability reduction, net of assets, was approximately $1.3 billion, which also included company contributions.