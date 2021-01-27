The Northland Small Business Development Center is hosting a marketing panel with local experts Monica Hendrickson, Molly Solberg, and Briana Manning. The panel is free and will give ample time for attendees to ask marketing-related questions. This virtual panel will take place Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 10AM. Register here.
Northland Small Business Development Center to host marketing panel
